Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs (CVE:AVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Inc (CVE:AVE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares traded.

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Company Profile (CVE:AVE)

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.

