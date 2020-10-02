Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 697.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBLF opened at $7.43 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
