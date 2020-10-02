AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.

ATRC stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 41.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $968,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

