ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.99. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $49.09.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

