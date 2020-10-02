Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ACBI opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $252,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

