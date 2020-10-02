Atacama Pacific Gold (CVE:ATM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atacama Pacific Gold Co. (CVE:ATM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. Atacama Pacific Gold shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68.

About Atacama Pacific Gold (CVE:ATM)

Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Chile. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Cerro Maricunga gold project located in Region III northeast of the city of Copiapo. Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

