Atac Resources (CVE:ATC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Atac Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.27. Atac Resources shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 200,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

About Atac Resources (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla gold project, which consists of 8,739 mineral claims with an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of central Yukon.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atac Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atac Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.