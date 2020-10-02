Asura Coin Achieves Market Cap of $23,530.19 (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Asura Coin has a total market capitalization of $23,530.19 and approximately $11.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Asura Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00256800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01529930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00172736 BTC.

Asura Coin Token Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

