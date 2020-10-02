AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a £105 ($137.20) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oddo Securities cut AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,420 ($110.02).

AZN opened at GBX 8,479 ($110.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,467.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,248.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

