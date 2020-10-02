Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $8.40.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

