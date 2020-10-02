Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asta Funding from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asta Funding during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asta Funding during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asta Funding during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Asta Funding by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 454,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASFI opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Asta Funding has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

