Ashford (AINC) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 44 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ashford to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s rivals have a beta of 2.36, meaning that their average share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 251 662 847 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Ashford’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.81 Ashford Competitors $1.55 billion $102.66 million 21.09

Ashford’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.35% -79.08% -11.78%

Summary

Ashford rivals beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

