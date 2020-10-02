Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

