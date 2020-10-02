ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARKAY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.56. ARKEMA/S has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

