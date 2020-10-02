Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of AAU stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.22. Ariana Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09).

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 350,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,440.22). Also, insider Kerim Sener sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,333.46).

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.