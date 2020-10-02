Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

AGX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. 68,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $655.32 million, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.61. Argan has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $186,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

