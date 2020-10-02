Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE:AGX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGX. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $186,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

