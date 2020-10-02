Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

ARTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arch Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

