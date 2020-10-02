ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE MT opened at $13.62 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 563.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $9,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,383.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 863,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 804,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 636,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.