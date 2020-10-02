ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €12.00 by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.14 ($16.64).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

