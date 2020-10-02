Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Sells $990,000.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $93.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.28. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

