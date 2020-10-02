AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,511,000 after purchasing an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,592,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,824,000 after purchasing an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285,488 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.09. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

