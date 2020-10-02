Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Receives $76.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,726,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 365.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 369,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 212,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,907 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

