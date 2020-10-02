Aphria (APHA) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -39.55 Aphria Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.36

Aphria’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aphria and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 359 403 14 2.32

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 102.96%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 119.45%. Given Aphria’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.57, indicating that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

