Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $9,886,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,190 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $3,573,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 754,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.45 million, a PE ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

