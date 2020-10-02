Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Announces Earnings Results

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 14.39 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:ASY opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Friday. Andrews Sykes Group has a one year low of GBX 350.50 ($4.58) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($8.89). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 619.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 549.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Andrews Sykes Group’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

