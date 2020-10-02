Andrew Brooks Carstensen Acquires 100,000 Shares of San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) Stock

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) Director Andrew Brooks Carstensen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$28,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,781.80.
SMN stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. San Marco Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.38.
About San Marco Resources
