Andrew Brooks Carstensen Acquires 100,000 Shares of San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) Stock

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) Director Andrew Brooks Carstensen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$28,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,781.80.

SMN stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. San Marco Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.38.

About San Marco Resources

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

