Analyzing Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) & Denison Mines (OTCMKTS:DNN)

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Denison Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Uranium & Vanadium -6,702.27% -14.66% -12.21% Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31%

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Denison Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 361.01 -$2.11 million N/A N/A Denison Mines $11.72 million 21.37 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -20.00

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denison Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Denison Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denison Mines has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and Denison Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A Denison Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Denison Mines beats Western Uranium & Vanadium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

