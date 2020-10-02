Analyzing Tilray (TLRY) and Its Competitors

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tilray to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Tilray and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tilray
|1
|12
|2
|0
|2.07
|Tilray Competitors
|135
|359
|403
|14
|2.32
Risk & Volatility
Tilray has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s peers have a beta of 2.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Tilray and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tilray
|$166.98 million
|-$321.17 million
|-2.91
|Tilray Competitors
|$219.25 million
|-$99.48 million
|2.24
Tilray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Tilray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tilray
|-259.60%
|-77.77%
|-21.45%
|Tilray Competitors
|-1,150.45%
|-258.05%
|-48.97%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Tilray peers beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
