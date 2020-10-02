Analyzing Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enerpac Tool Group and LiqTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 LiqTech International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than LiqTech International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of LiqTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of LiqTech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and LiqTech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $654.76 million 1.66 -$249.15 million $0.73 24.89 LiqTech International $32.64 million 5.70 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

LiqTech International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerpac Tool Group.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group -49.53% 6.53% 2.33% LiqTech International -7.81% -10.09% -6.18%

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats LiqTech International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. The company markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Others segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

