Analysts Set Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Target Price at €26.25

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.25 ($30.88).

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIGHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.