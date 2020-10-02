Analysts Set Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Price Target at GBX 211.88

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.88 ($2.77).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

HOC opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 148.00. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

