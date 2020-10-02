Analysts Set Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $42.33

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

