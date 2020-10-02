Analysts Set CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Price Target at GBX 274

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 274 ($3.58).

CMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

LON CMCX opened at GBX 321 ($4.19) on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 104.93 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 376.50 ($4.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

