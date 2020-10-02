Analysts Offer Predictions for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of FMAO opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

