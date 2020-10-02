Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.
Shares of TGTX opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.35.
In other TG Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
