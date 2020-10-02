Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of TGTX opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.35.

In other TG Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.