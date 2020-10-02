Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.97. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 25.04%.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 36.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $991,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 48.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

GSBC opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $513.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.