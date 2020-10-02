Analysts Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of GMLP opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 872.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 116,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

