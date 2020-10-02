Analysts Anticipate TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. DA Davidson upped their price target on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 36,032 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in TrueCar by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.58.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

