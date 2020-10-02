Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will report $164.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $157.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $732.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.60 million to $741.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $788.86 million, with estimates ranging from $781.90 million to $796.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $141,088.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,773 shares in the company, valued at $818,419.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,451 shares of company stock worth $7,382,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,617,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,559,000 after buying an additional 1,533,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,638,000 after buying an additional 63,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,712,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,925,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.03. 11,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,278. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -322.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

