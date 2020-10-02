Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. Green Plains reported earnings of ($1.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,153.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,415 shares of company stock worth $421,300. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Green Plains by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 72.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 19.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,732. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.15. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.