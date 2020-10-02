Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.13.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

