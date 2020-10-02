Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.30 on Friday. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

