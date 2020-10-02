Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerisafe in a report issued on Monday, September 28th. B.Riley Securit analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 71.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 58.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amerisafe during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

