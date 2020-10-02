Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

USAS has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.65 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price (up from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

