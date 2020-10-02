Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

USAS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.