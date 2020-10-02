Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

USAS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.