American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 449,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,214,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.05. 6,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.69.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,940 shares of company stock worth $6,981,393 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

