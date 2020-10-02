Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,500.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,431.71.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,221.26 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,209.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,697.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,577.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 31.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

