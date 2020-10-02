ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Shares Down 0.2%

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.50. 438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDOG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $304,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.