Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) PT Lowered to $26.00

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABTX. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of ABTX opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E. Raimundo Riojas acquired 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $204,779.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $312,230. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 79.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

